Russian drone attack damages vintage car museum, houses and cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
Debris from a downed Russian drone has fallen on a vintage car museum in Kyiv Oblast, destroying and damaging 36 cars, as well as residential buildings and cars in the oblast.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kalashnyk: "As a result of an enemy UAV attack in the oblast, the building where a vintage car museum was located has been damaged by debris from the downed target. Firefighters have extinguished a fire over an area of 600 m2. It is reported that nine vehicles were destroyed and 27 damaged in the garage."
Details: Kalashnyk added that adverse effects from the Russian strike had been recorded in three more districts of the oblast. Two houses, three non-residential buildings and three vehicles were damaged.
Quote from Kalashnyk: "There are no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure."
Background:
- On the night of 27-28 January, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an air strike and a large-scale fire in the Novobavarskyi district.
- Two houses were destroyed in Chernihiv as a result of a UAV attack.
- Explosions were also heard in Sumy and Kyiv Oblast.
- An infrastructure facility in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, was damaged due to a nighttime Russian attack, and power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.
- A Russian drone attack on Odesa damaged residential buildings, set four cars on fire, and injured three people.
