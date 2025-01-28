Russian drone attack damages vintage car museum, houses and cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Debris from a downed Russian drone has fallen on a vintage car museum in Kyiv Oblast, destroying and damaging 36 cars, as well as residential buildings and cars in the oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kalashnyk: "As a result of an enemy UAV attack in the oblast, the building where a vintage car museum was located has been damaged by debris from the downed target. Firefighters have extinguished a fire over an area of 600 m2. It is reported that nine vehicles were destroyed and 27 damaged in the garage."

Details: Kalashnyk added that adverse effects from the Russian strike had been recorded in three more districts of the oblast. Two houses, three non-residential buildings and three vehicles were damaged.

Quote from Kalashnyk: "There are no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure."

Background:

On the night of 27-28 January, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an air strike and a large-scale fire in the Novobavarskyi district.

Two houses were destroyed in Chernihiv as a result of a UAV attack.

Explosions were also heard in Sumy and Kyiv Oblast.

An infrastructure facility in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, was damaged due to a nighttime Russian attack, and power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa damaged residential buildings, set four cars on fire, and injured three people.

