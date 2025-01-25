Overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: child injured, three apartment buildings damaged

The overnight Russian UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast injured a child and damaged 18 apartments in three multi-storey residential buildings, as well as 13 cars.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A child was injured during a nighttime enemy attack on Kyiv Oblast.

The parents sought medical help in the morning. The girl, born in 2019, was diagnosed with a penetrating injury to the neck.

The girl received all the necessary medical assistance at the regional children's hospital. Her condition is satisfactory. There are no indications for hospitalisation."

Details: Kalashnyk also reported that the scale of damage has increased.

Quote: "We have information about damage to 13 cars and 18 apartments in three multi-storey residential buildings. All apartment owners will be provided with the necessary assistance. We are working on this together with local authorities and our international partners."

Background:

Earlier, the Russian attack damaged a nine-storey residential building in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast, and a facility caught fire in another area.

Five people were rescued from the damaged nine-storey residential building.

