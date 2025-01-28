US suspends programme for Ukrainian refugees

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have announced the suspension of the United for Ukraine (U4U) programme for Ukrainians fleeing war.

Source: USCIS website, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: The decision to suspend the programme was made in connection with the executive order of 20 January 2025, Securing Our Borders.

The report said the USCIS is suspending the acceptance of Form I-134A, the online request to become a sponsor, and the declaration of financial support until the service has reviewed all earlier requests.

Earlier, US Department of Homeland Security officials ordered the suspension of a number of programmes that allowed immigrants to temporarily settle in the country, including a key initiative that provides entry for Ukrainians.

According to the US government, more than 150,000 Ukrainians had entered the US under the United for Ukraine programme as of September 2023.

Background: On 20 January, US President Donald Trump signed a decree to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programmes for 90 days pending a review.

