Rheinmetall CEO: Russia is unhappy with Western arms supplies, so it planned my assassination
Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 14:22
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger believes Russia was frustrated with the expansion of the West's military supplies, and that is why it planned his assassination.
Source: Papperger in an interview with BNS during his visit to Lithuania; European Pravda reports
Details: Papperger believes that countries like Russia are "not very happy" with Rheinmetall's assistance to Western countries in defence.
Advertisement:
Quote: "I think it's quite obvious that countries like Russia are not very happy that we, as the world's largest producer of large-calibre ammunition, are helping Western countries in terms of defence."
Details: At the same time, he said the police were taking care of his safety.
Background:
Advertisement:
- Notably, Papperger's statement followed NATO's official announcement on 28 January that Russia intended to kill him.
- The Alliance reports that the Kremlin's plans were foiled by US and German intelligence and were only part of Russia's efforts to assassinate defence industry executives across Europe.
- Rheinmetall is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of important 155 mm artillery shells, which have become a key weapon in Russia's war in Ukraine.
- In particular, as reported on 6 January, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine ordered additional 35mm ammunition from Rheinmetall for the Gepard anti-aircraft system.
Support UP or become our patron!