Rheinmetall CEO: Russia is unhappy with Western arms supplies, so it planned my assassination

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger believes Russia was frustrated with the expansion of the West's military supplies, and that is why it planned his assassination.

Source: Papperger in an interview with BNS during his visit to Lithuania; European Pravda reports

Details: Papperger believes that countries like Russia are "not very happy" with Rheinmetall's assistance to Western countries in defence.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I think it's quite obvious that countries like Russia are not very happy that we, as the world's largest producer of large-calibre ammunition, are helping Western countries in terms of defence."

Details: At the same time, he said the police were taking care of his safety.

Background:

Advertisement:

Notably, Papperger's statement followed NATO's official announcement on 28 January that Russia intended to kill him.

The Alliance reports that the Kremlin's plans were foiled by US and German intelligence and were only part of Russia's efforts to assassinate defence industry executives across Europe.

Rheinmetall is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of important 155 mm artillery shells, which have become a key weapon in Russia's war in Ukraine.

In particular, as reported on 6 January, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine ordered additional 35mm ammunition from Rheinmetall for the Gepard anti-aircraft system.

Support UP or become our patron!