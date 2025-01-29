Latvia blocks access to number of Russian websites

The National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia has decided to block access to seven more websites that spread Russian propaganda.

Source: Delfi, a Latvian media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The council received a letter from another competent government agency stating that the content of a number of websites contains support and justification for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the annexation of its territories.

Advertisement:

These portals include, in particular:

the website of the Social Fund of Russia (sfr.gov.ru);

the news portal for Chelyabinsk and Chelyabinsk Oblast (74.ru);

the website of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (mgimo.ru);

the Delovoy Peterburg media outlet (www.dp.ru);

the news portal for Rostov and Rostov Oblast (don24.ru);

the official portal of the Krasnodar administration (krd.ru);

the website of the International Children's Centre Artek (artek.org).

During the inspection of these sites, it was found that they disseminate distorted and false information about events in the world, including the Russo-Ukrainian war, justifying Russia's invasion and annexation of Ukrainian territories.

"Such information in the Latvian information space can create a false picture of events in the world, negatively affect the coexistence of different groups of society and pose a threat to the national security of Latvia," the council said in its decision.

Advertisement:

The council has therefore decided to restrict access to the aforementioned websites by blocking access to their domain names or websites.

Background:

In October 2024, access to 17 portals with Russian domains that publish distorted propaganda news was blocked in Latvia.

After that, the country closed access to the natoexercises.info portal.

Support UP or become our patron!