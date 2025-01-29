Ukrainian partisans record upsurge in fuel transit through Crimea after drone strikes on Russian refineries

Photo: Atesh, a military partisan movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russians are restructuring the logistics of fuel supplies for their army through Crimea after drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, avoiding forming large stockpiles due to the threat of Ukrainian UAV attacks.

Source: Atesh, a military partisan movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Based on the convoys arriving from Russian territory, their route has been altered due to the growing number of successful strikes on Russian oil refineries in border and rear regions."

Details: Atesh has reported seeing fuel tankers arrive by rail from remote regions of Russia, making logistics more costly and challenging for the occupiers. The fuel is used to support the Russian military stationed in Ukraine.

The partisan movement maintained that these extended supply chains are raising fuel costs at Crimean petrol stations, causing civilian shortages.

Background:

Multiple explosions rocked Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 28-29 January, with Russian authorities saying they were caused by a drone attack on an oil refinery in the town of Kstovo.

On 29 January, the Russian authorities and the Defence Ministry reported a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on nine Russian oblasts.

Drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck an oil depot belonging to the Russian oil giant Lukoil in the town of Kstovo in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 28-29 January.

