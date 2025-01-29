All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian partisans record upsurge in fuel transit through Crimea after drone strikes on Russian refineries

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 13:30
Ukrainian partisans record upsurge in fuel transit through Crimea after drone strikes on Russian refineries
Photo: Atesh, a military partisan movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russians are restructuring the logistics of fuel supplies for their army through Crimea after drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, avoiding forming large stockpiles due to the threat of Ukrainian UAV attacks.

Source: Atesh, a military partisan movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Based on the convoys arriving from Russian territory, their route has been altered due to the growing number of successful strikes on Russian oil refineries in border and rear regions."

Advertisement:

Details: Atesh has reported seeing fuel tankers arrive by rail from remote regions of Russia, making logistics more costly and challenging for the occupiers. The fuel is used to support the Russian military stationed in Ukraine.

The partisan movement maintained that these extended supply chains are raising fuel costs at Crimean petrol stations, causing civilian shortages.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Multiple explosions rocked Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 28-29 January, with Russian authorities saying they were caused by a drone attack on an oil refinery in the town of Kstovo.
  • On 29 January, the Russian authorities and the Defence Ministry reported a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on nine Russian oblasts.
  • Drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck an oil depot belonging to the Russian oil giant Lukoil in the town of Kstovo in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 28-29 January.

Support UP or become our patron!

CrimeaRusso-Ukrainian warpartisans
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
Crimea
Zelenskyy appoints new presidential envoy to Crimea
Cleaning fuel oil from Crimean coast is problematic due to Russian military – media outlet
Journalists identify 22 men from occupied territories who serve in Russian army – media
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: