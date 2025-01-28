NATO: Attempt on Rheinmetall CEO's life was part of Russian sabotage campaign

James Appathurai, NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber, has stated that recent acts of sabotage across the alliance have included assassination threats against industry leaders such as the head of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall.

Source: European Pravda, citing Appathurai during a speech at the European Parliament, as reported by Reuters on 28 January

During his speech, Appathurai confirmed that there had been a death threat against Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger that had previously only been reported by the media.

He explained that the sabotage campaign involved "derailment of trains, acts of arson, attacks on politicians' property, threats to plot to assassinate industry leaders like, publicly, the head of Rheinmetall, but there were other plots as well".

Appathurai noted that in the past, the West had successfully deterred Russia from carrying out sabotage by setting red lines at the highest levels, citing the discovery of incendiary devices intended for DHL shipments in a German warehouse.

Appathurai emphasised that Russia "can be deterred" if red lines are clearly defined and effectively communicated.

He also stated that the West does not consider the current level of sabotage – deemed by NATO to be at an all-time high – acceptable. There is a strong consensus among NATO members that a more robust response is needed to tackle recurring incidents in the Baltic Sea.

For reference: Rheinmetall is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of crucial 155mm artillery shells, which have become a key weapon in the war in Ukraine.

UPDATED AT 17:20, 29 January. European Pravda has removed the quote from a NATO representative regarding a "phone call" from former US president Joe Biden to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin due to changes in the original source. Reuters has corrected its report, explaining that the NATO official misspoke.

Background:

Supporters of the left-wing extremist group RAF claimed responsibility for setting fire to the garden house of Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger on the night of 29 April. They accused him of profiting from arms sales.

CNN reported in July that the US and Germany had foiled a Russian plot to assassinate Papperger.

As a result, Germany provided him with the highest level of security.

