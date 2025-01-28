All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO: Attempt on Rheinmetall CEO's life was part of Russian sabotage campaign

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 January 2025, 15:29
NATO: Attempt on Rheinmetall CEO's life was part of Russian sabotage campaign
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. Stock Photo: Getty Images

James Appathurai, NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber, has stated that recent acts of sabotage across the alliance have included assassination threats against industry leaders such as the head of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall.

Source: European Pravda, citing Appathurai during a speech at the European Parliament, as reported by Reuters on 28 January

During his speech, Appathurai confirmed that there had been a death threat against Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger that had previously only been reported by the media.

Advertisement:

He explained that the sabotage campaign involved "derailment of trains, acts of arson, attacks on politicians' property, threats to plot to assassinate industry leaders like, publicly, the head of Rheinmetall, but there were other plots as well".

Appathurai noted that in the past, the West had successfully deterred Russia from carrying out sabotage by setting red lines at the highest levels, citing the discovery of incendiary devices intended for DHL shipments in a German warehouse. 

Appathurai emphasised that Russia "can be deterred" if red lines are clearly defined and effectively communicated.

Advertisement:

He also stated that the West does not consider the current level of sabotage – deemed by NATO to be at an all-time high – acceptable. There is a strong consensus among NATO members that a more robust response is needed to tackle recurring incidents in the Baltic Sea.

For reference: Rheinmetall is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of crucial 155mm artillery shells, which have become a key weapon in the war in Ukraine.

UPDATED AT 17:20, 29 January. European Pravda has removed the quote from a NATO representative regarding a "phone call" from former US president Joe Biden to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin due to changes in the original source. Reuters has corrected its report, explaining that the NATO official misspoke.

Background:

  • Supporters of the left-wing extremist group RAF claimed responsibility for setting fire to the garden house of Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger on the night of 29 April. They accused him of profiting from arms sales.
  • CNN reported in July that the US and Germany had foiled a Russian plot to assassinate Papperger.
  • As a result, Germany provided him with the highest level of security.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATORussiaGermanywar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
NATO
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Russia demands NATO revoke Bucharest pledge on Ukraine's membership as condition for peace
Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: