Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 January 2025, 20:50
Thea Tsulukiani, head of the Georgian parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), has told European Pravda that Georgia is "withdrawing from PACE" in response to the assembly's decision to impose sanctions on Georgian MPs.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Tsulukiani announced the decision to suspend Georgia's work in PACE an hour after the Assembly's move to impose sanctions on Georgian MPs. During this period, the Georgian MPs refrained from addressing their colleagues and journalists as they deliberated on their position.

"We've just left PACE," Tsulukiani told European Pravda after she handed over an official statement from the delegation to Georgian media.

She clarified that the issue at hand was solely the termination of cooperation between the Georgian parliament and PACE and that Georgia would not be leaving the Council of Europe. "The state of Georgia will continue to cooperate with the organisation (the Council of Europe). However, the Georgian parliament's delegation has ceased participating in the work of PACE," she added.

Previously: On Wednesday, the PACE approved sanctions against Georgia and demanded that early elections be initiated in the country.

Support UP or become our patron!

GeorgiaPACEsanctions
