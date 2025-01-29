Georgia to be expelled from PACE at next session, says head of Ukrainian delegation

Maria Mezentseva, head of Ukraine's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and a member of parliament from the ruling Servant of the People party, believes that within less than three months, PACE will intensify sanctions against Georgia.

Source: Mezentseva in a comment to European Pravda in Strasbourg

Details: The MP emphasised that she holds no expectations regarding Georgia’s compliance with the strict conditions set by PACE. The Assembly has recognised the presence of political prisoners in Georgia and called for new elections.

Quote: "Yes, if there are new elections, political prisoners are released and justice is restored for protesters, it offers some hope. But I have serious doubts that the current Georgian government intends to fulfill these demands.

I believe that in April, the Georgian delegation, which consists solely of members from the Georgian Dream party, will be expelled from PACE."

