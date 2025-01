A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to Russian UAVs in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 28-29 January.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration(KCMA) on Telegram

Details: At 02:06, KMCA reported that an air-raid warning was issued in the region.

Quote: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are operating on the targets."



