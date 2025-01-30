All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Lithuania transfers short-range portable air defence systems to Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 30 January 2025, 16:26
Lithuania transfers short-range portable air defence systems to Ukraine
A Lithuanian military aid package for Ukraine. Photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Lithuania has transferred short-range portable air defence systems and missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence announced the delivery of "vital support" to Ukraine on Thursday, 30 January

Advertisement:

Quote: "A new delivery of advanced portable air defence systems with missiles has reached Ukraine, strengthening its ability to counter Russia’s brutal aggression." 

Details: Lithuania also plans to increase its support for Ukraine's air defence, ammunition, and drones in 2025. Additionally, the country aims to continue supporting Ukraine's defence industry by funding weapons produced in Ukraine.

Quote: "Lithuania will also be contributing to the Capability Coalition for Demining that it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other capability coalitions it is a member of. Military assistance will also be transferred via international funds and collective initiatives, medical rehabilitation aid to injured Ukrainian troops and training to Ukrainian military personnel will continue to be provided." 

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • At the end of November 2024, Lithuania transferred a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including generators, spare parts for M113 armoured personnel carriers, weaponry, and ammunition.
  • On 20 January 2025, a new military aid package from Lithuania arrived in Ukraine. The package included Lithuanian-made drones, thermal imaging devices and five-tonne telescopic loaders for the Ukrainian forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

LithuaniaRusso-Ukrainian warweapons
Advertisement:
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 7, 13 people injured
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
All News
Lithuania
Lithuania recognises more than 700 Belarusians and Russians as threat to national security
Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister: EU should support Trump's ultimatum to Putin
Lithuania calls on NATO to show its readiness to counter Russian aggression
RECENT NEWS
18:18
Sweden's largest aid package for Kyiv includes funds for Danish model of support for Ukraine
17:44
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 7, 13 people injured
17:27
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
17:16
Ukraine's Security Service identifies 4 Russian generals who ordered attack on Kharkiv home improvement hypermarket in 2024
16:53
Russia uses attack drones with enhanced warheads to increase civilian casualties, adviser to Ukrainian president says – photos
16:35
20 US volunteer soldiers MIA in war in Ukraine, 5 killed in six months, CNN reports
16:34
Ukraine summons Slovak ambassador over accusations of interference in Slovakia's internal affairs
16:26
Romanian Foreign Ministry confirms unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty after far-right Romanian presidential candidate's statements
16:26
Lithuania transfers short-range portable air defence systems to Ukraine
15:45
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: