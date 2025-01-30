Lithuania transfers short-range portable air defence systems to Ukraine

A Lithuanian military aid package for Ukraine. Photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Lithuania has transferred short-range portable air defence systems and missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence announced the delivery of "vital support" to Ukraine on Thursday, 30 January

Quote: "A new delivery of advanced portable air defence systems with missiles has reached Ukraine, strengthening its ability to counter Russia’s brutal aggression."

Details: Lithuania also plans to increase its support for Ukraine's air defence, ammunition, and drones in 2025. Additionally, the country aims to continue supporting Ukraine's defence industry by funding weapons produced in Ukraine.

Quote: "Lithuania will also be contributing to the Capability Coalition for Demining that it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other capability coalitions it is a member of. Military assistance will also be transferred via international funds and collective initiatives, medical rehabilitation aid to injured Ukrainian troops and training to Ukrainian military personnel will continue to be provided."

Background:

At the end of November 2024, Lithuania transferred a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including generators, spare parts for M113 armoured personnel carriers, weaponry, and ammunition.

On 20 January 2025, a new military aid package from Lithuania arrived in Ukraine. The package included Lithuanian-made drones, thermal imaging devices and five-tonne telescopic loaders for the Ukrainian forces.

