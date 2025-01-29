All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania recognises more than 700 Belarusians and Russians as threat to national security

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 12:28
Lithuania recognises more than 700 Belarusians and Russians as threat to national security
Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania recognised 598 Belarusians and 125 Russians as a threat to national security in 2024.

Source: Baltic states news website Delfi, with reference to the Lithuanian Department of Migration 

Details: Based on estimates, 179 out of the 598 Belarusians who pose a threat were not issued a temporary residence permit in Lithuania last year, and 232 did not extend the validity of this document.

Advertisement:

The residence permits of 175 Belarusian citizens were cancelled on the initiative of the Migration Department. Another three Belarusians were not granted permanent residence in Lithuania, and nine were deprived of this document.

It is also noted that 35 out of 125 Russians were not issued a temporary residence permit in Lithuania, and 36 did not extend it.

Another 24 Russian citizens were deprived of their previously obtained temporary residence permits.

Advertisement:

For the first time, 16 Russians were denied a permanent residence permit in Lithuania. They are all banned from entering Lithuania.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Lithuania did not see the need to ease restrictions for visiting Belarusians.
  • Last autumn, it became known that Lithuania was planning to tighten the rules for applying for a residence permit through external service providers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Lithuania
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
Lithuania
Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister: EU should support Trump's ultimatum to Putin
Lithuania calls on NATO to show its readiness to counter Russian aggression
Ukraine receives new aid package from Lithuania, including Lithuanian-made drones – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: