Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister: EU should support Trump's ultimatum to Putin

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis believes the European Union should support Donald Trump's ultimatum regarding sanctions against Vladimir Putin.

Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis on X (Twitter); European Pravda reports

Details: Landsbergis noted that US President Donald Trump had put Putin in a difficult situation by issuing an ultimatum.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I'm sure this is not the way Putin expected things to work. Now Putin has to choose – accept that he fears new sanctions because his economy is [in] a shambles, or prove that his imperialist ambitions will not be limited by these demands."

Details: He stressed that the ultimatum is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done: sanctions, military support, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Quote: "We must put Western might on the Ukrainian side of the scales. By the way, if it wants to appear credible, the EU could at least announce support for Trump’s sanctions. And I trust that now even Orbán will have to agree."

Advertisement:

Background:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a close ally of Donald Trump in Europe, believes the EU should coordinate its sanctions policy against Russia with the new US administration.

On 22 January, Donald Trump said that if a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine is not concluded soon, he will have no choice but to "impose high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other countries concerned".

On the first day of his presidency, Trump said that Vladimir Putin was destroying Russia by not ending the war.

Later, Trump indicated he was prepared to consider stronger sanctions against Russia if it refused to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!