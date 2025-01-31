Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at European Junior Championships

Yaroslav Lavreniuk, a 17-year-old Ukrainian skeleton athlete, has won a bronze medal at the European Junior Championships in Sigulda, Latvia.

Details: The athlete from Zhytomyr competed in the U20 age group, finishing the competition in a total time of 1:42.82. Gold and silver were won by Latvian athletes Emīls Indriksons (1:41.12) and Dāvis Valdovskis (1:41.86) respectively.

Another Ukrainian athlete, Vladyslav Klymenko, also took part in the competition. He finished fifth with a time of 1:43.47.

European U20 Skeleton Championships

31 January, Sigulda (Latvia)

Emīls Indriksons (Latvia) – 1:41.12 Dāvis Valdovskis (Latvia)– 1:41.86 Yaroslav Lavreniuk (Ukraine) – 1:42.82

…

Vladyslav Klymenko (Ukraine) – 1:43.47

Background: Earlier, Yaroslav Lavreniuk won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships. Yaroslav Lavreniuk won a silver medal at the Winter Youth Olympics last year.

