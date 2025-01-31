All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at European Junior Championships

Mykola DendakFriday, 31 January 2025, 17:31
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at European Junior Championships
Yaroslav Lavreniuk. Photo: SK1.TV

Yaroslav Lavreniuk, a 17-year-old Ukrainian skeleton athlete, has won a bronze medal at the European Junior Championships in Sigulda, Latvia.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The athlete from Zhytomyr competed in the U20 age group, finishing the competition in a total time of 1:42.82. Gold and silver were won by Latvian athletes Emīls Indriksons (1:41.12) and Dāvis Valdovskis (1:41.86) respectively.

Advertisement:

Another Ukrainian athlete, Vladyslav Klymenko, also took part in the competition. He finished fifth with a time of 1:43.47.

European U20 Skeleton Championships

31 January, Sigulda (Latvia)

Advertisement:
  1. Emīls Indriksons (Latvia) – 1:41.12
  2. Dāvis Valdovskis  (Latvia)– 1:41.86
  3. Yaroslav Lavreniuk (Ukraine) – 1:42.82

  1. Vladyslav Klymenko (Ukraine) – 1:43.47

Background: Earlier, Yaroslav Lavreniuk won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships. Yaroslav Lavreniuk won a silver medal at the Winter Youth Olympics last year.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:
Netherlands to help train 26 Ukrainians to service F-16s
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
All News
sport
Ukraine shows best result of season in women's relay at Biathlon World Cup
Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches semifinals of prestigious Counter-Strike 2 tournament
Ukrainian men's relay lineup announced for Biathlon World Cup in Antholz
RECENT NEWS
19:24
EU to provide Moldova with €64 million in energy aid, one-third allocated for gas to Transnistria
19:05
Netherlands to help train 26 Ukrainians to service F-16s
18:57
Ukrainian troops take out Russian assault group at business premises in Toretsk – video
18:14
Russians again take control of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, DeepState analysts say
17:59
Hungary's foreign minister reiterates threat to block extension of sanctions against Russia
17:55
Ukraine receives US$3.8 billion in January, mostly as loan secured by Russian assets
17:31
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at European Junior Championships
17:28
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Hromylo drone
17:06
EXPLAINERWhat problems has Switzerland in its army amid war in Ukraine?
17:00
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: