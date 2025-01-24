Ukrainian men's relay lineup announced for Biathlon World Cup in Antholz

The Ukrainian men’s biathlon team will compete in the relay at the sixth World Cup stage in Antholz, Italy, with the same lineup as in the previous stage in Ruhpolding, Germany.

Source: Nadiia Bielova, head coach of the Ukrainian men’s biathlon team, in a comment to Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The relay will feature Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Vitalii Mandzyn, Anton Dudchenko and Taras Lesiuk. Last week the quartet achieved their best result of the season, finishing sixth in Ruhpolding.

Bielova said the order of the relay stages will be determined after the men’s sprint, but it is likely to remain unchanged, with Pidruchnyi starting, Mandzyn and Dudchenko in the second and third legs respectively, and Lesiuk finishing.

The men’s relay in Antholz is scheduled for Saturday, 25 January, starting at 15:55 Kyiv time.

