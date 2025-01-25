All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches semifinals of prestigious Counter-Strike 2 tournament

Stanislav LysakSaturday, 25 January 2025, 00:22
Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches semifinals of prestigious Counter-Strike 2 tournament
Natus Vincere team logo. Stock photo: NAVI on Facebook

The Ukrainian esports team Natus Vincere (3), or NAVI, has played a quarterfinal match in BLAST Bounty 2025 Season 1, the prestigious Counter-Strike 2 tournament, against Pain Gaming, a Brazilian team (12).

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: NAVI defeated Pain with a score of 2-1 and qualified for the semifinals of the competition.

Advertisement:

On the first map, Dust 2, which the Brazilians chose, NAVI made a heroic comeback from 8-11 down. After taking the game into overtime, the Ukrainian team lost only one round and took the map for themselves.

NAVI’s peak was Nuke, which was unexpectedly easily won by the Pain players, and NAVI managed to take only seven rounds. The decisive map, Mirage, also had a difficult start for the Ukrainian team.

NAVI lost the first six rounds and seemed close to elimination, but they managed to gather their strength and snatch the victory again in the extra rounds.

Advertisement:

Three more teams continue to compete for the US$500,000 prize pool. In addition to NAVI, G2 (Germany), Eternal Fire (Türkiye), and Team Spirit (Serbia), the winners of the last tournament, have reached the semifinals.

The semifinal matches will take place today, 25 January. G2 will meet Eternal Fire at 17:00, and Natus Vincere will play Spirit at 20:00 Kyiv time.

BLAST Bounty 2025 Season 1

Copenhagen, Denmark

Prize pool: US$500,000

Quarterfinals, 24 January

Natus Vincere - Pain 2-1 (16-13 Dust 2, 7-13 Nuke, 16-13 Mirage)

Background: Natus Vincere was recently recognised as the best Counter-Strike 2 team of 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

sportUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
sport
Ukrainian men's relay lineup announced for Biathlon World Cup in Antholz
International Chess Federation allows certain categories of Russians and Belarusians to participate in team competitions
Ukrainian racing driver achieves season's best result and claims first Formula 4 podium – video
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: