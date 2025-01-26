Ukraine shows best result of season in women's relay at Biathlon World Cup

The Ukrainian team at the Biathlon World Cup. Photo: Dmytro Yevenko

The women’s relay event took place as part of the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Antholz, Italy.

Source: Champion, sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Ukraine was represented by Iryna Petrenko, Yuliia Dzhyma, Anastasiia Merkushyna, and Khrystyna Dmytrenko. The Ukrainian team avoided penalty loops, used seven spare cartridges across all four athletes, and finished in sixth place.

Khrystyna Dmytrenko entered the final lap in fourth place, thanks to excellent shooting, but unfortunately lost the fight for position to Switzerland’s Amy Baserga and Italy’s Michela Carrara.

Notably, the sixth-place finish marks Ukraine’s best result of the season in the women’s relay at the Biathlon World Cup. Earlier, the Ukrainian female team finished 11th in Kontiolahti (Finland), seventh in Hochfilzen (Austria), and 10th in Ruhpolding (Germany).

The race witnessed dramatic moments on the final lap in the battle for victory. Hanna Öberg accidentally stepped on the ski of Ingrid Tandrevold, causing Tandrevold to fall and lose her chance at gold.

The Swedish team won the race, Norway claimed silver, and France, favoured by many experts, secured the bronze.

The Antholz stage of the Biathlon World Cup concludes on 26 January with the men’s pursuit race, scheduled to start at 15:45.

