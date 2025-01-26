All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine shows best result of season in women's relay at Biathlon World Cup

Denys ShakhovetsSunday, 26 January 2025, 14:49
Ukraine shows best result of season in women's relay at Biathlon World Cup
The Ukrainian team at the Biathlon World Cup. Photo: Dmytro Yevenko

The women’s relay event took place as part of the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Antholz, Italy.

Source: Champion, sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Ukraine was represented by Iryna Petrenko, Yuliia Dzhyma, Anastasiia Merkushyna, and Khrystyna Dmytrenko. The Ukrainian team avoided penalty loops, used seven spare cartridges across all four athletes, and finished in sixth place.

Advertisement:

Khrystyna Dmytrenko entered the final lap in fourth place, thanks to excellent shooting, but unfortunately lost the fight for position to Switzerland’s Amy Baserga and Italy’s Michela Carrara.

Notably, the sixth-place finish marks Ukraine’s best result of the season in the women’s relay at the Biathlon World Cup. Earlier, the Ukrainian female team finished 11th in Kontiolahti (Finland), seventh in Hochfilzen (Austria), and 10th in Ruhpolding (Germany).

The race witnessed dramatic moments on the final lap in the battle for victory. Hanna Öberg accidentally stepped on the ski of Ingrid Tandrevold, causing Tandrevold to fall and lose her chance at gold.

Advertisement:

The Swedish team won the race, Norway claimed silver, and France, favoured  by many experts, secured the bronze.

The Antholz stage of the Biathlon World Cup concludes on 26 January with the men’s pursuit race, scheduled to start at 15:45.

Support UP or become our patron!

sportUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
sport
Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches semifinals of prestigious Counter-Strike 2 tournament
Ukrainian men's relay lineup announced for Biathlon World Cup in Antholz
International Chess Federation allows certain categories of Russians and Belarusians to participate in team competitions
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: