Polish foreign minister warns that EU may face pressure to reach deal with Kremlin

During a speech with French ambassadors in Paris, Radoslaw Sikorski, the Polish Foreign Minister, warned that European countries may soon find themselves under "strong pressure" to reach a peace deal with Russia, which is waging war against Ukraine.

Source: Radoslaw Sikorski on his X (Twitter)

Quote from Sikorski: "We may soon face strong pressure on our way to reaching an agreement with Moscow. But what kind of deal can a reasonable Europe agree to? Certainly, it is not an easy deal that will allow Moscow to recover. Europe is much stronger than Russian leaders believe. Russia is much weaker than many Europeans think."

Details: He said that Ukraine deserves and needs peace. Sikorski stressed that peace should be on fair terms, not capitulation.

Sikorski noted that they should not impose strict time limits on their support (for Ukraine - ed.), as this would encourage Russia to continue fighting.

He specified that instead, they should do everything possible to improve Kyiv's position in future negotiations.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first talks on ending the war would be held with US President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration and then with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if the American leader offered "strong security guarantees for Ukraine".

