Russians assault Ukrainian defence forces positions in Kursk Oblast almost 100 times in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 7 January 2025, 08:34
Russians assault Ukrainian defence forces positions in Kursk Oblast almost 100 times in one day
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 218 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians launched 94 assaults on the Kursk bridgehead held by Ukraine’s defence forces, while 67 attacks were directed at the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 January

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Topoli and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Pershotravneve, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Makiivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Bilohorivka twice.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 41 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Ukrainka, Yasenove, Novoielyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 26 Russian attacks near the settlements of Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 13 offensive actions on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Yantarne, Dachne and Kostiantynopolske.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one Russian assault near the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 94 Russian attacks over the past day. In addition, the Russians conducted 9 airstrikes using 9 guided bombs and attacked Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements 372 times.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

