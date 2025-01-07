All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill group of North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 7 January 2025, 09:48
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill group of North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos
Dead North Korean soldier. Photo: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces

Soldiers from the 8th Separate Special Operations Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have killed 13 North Korean servicemen in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces

Details: SOF soldiers killed five North Korean fighters in a gunfight and another eight using drones during special operations.

After the battle, the SOF personnel conducted an inspection of the North Korean soldiers’ bodies and their personal documents. One of the soldiers had an assault rifle with a collimator sight, a Chinese-Russian Azart radio station, a drone detector, as well as an ID that differed from the usual military card. The special forces noted that these findings may indicate his affiliation with the officer corps.

 
 

Among other things, the North Korean soldier was carrying a letter addressed to the party [presumably the Workers’ Party of Korea – ed.].

