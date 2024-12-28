"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Gyeong Hong Jong, a North Korean special forces operative who was killed by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) operatives in Kursk Oblast, has left behind a diary that is now being gradually translated. His notes reveal that North Korea has sent elite fighters to Russia.

Source: SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: In a new entry, the soldier writes that he was sent thousands of kilometres to assist Russian forces for some alleged wrongdoing.

Quote from the diary: "I was raised in the nurturing embrace of the Party, studying without concern for anything in the world. There is more unknown love than love that is known and accepted. I didn’t know how to react to the happiness I was surrounded by.

Defending the homeland is the sacred duty of every citizen, and the greatest duty is to protect the nation, which is where my happiness lies. I wear the military uniform of revolution to protect the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. I was honoured with the opportunity to be promoted to sergeant major in my company. However, I betrayed my beloved Party, which had placed its trust in me, and committed acts of ingratitude against the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The sins I’ve committed are unforgivable, but my homeland has given me a chance for redemption, a fresh start in life.

Now, I have no choice but to regain the trust I once had. I will go to the front lines in this operation and obey the orders of Supreme Commander Kim Jong Un without question, even if it costs me my life. I will show the world the invincible courage and sacrifice of the Red Special Forces (Red Commanders) of Kim Jong Un.

When we win the war and return to our homeland, I will submit a petition to the Party."

Details: In the previous (second) entry, he described how to hunt drones using live bait. One soldier distracts the drone while two others track it.

In the first entry, Hong Jong wished another soldier, Song Ji Myong, a happy birthday.

Background:

The United States said that North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine on the side of Russia in Kursk Oblast are committing suicide to avoid being captured by the Ukrainian defence forces.

