Ukraine's Special Operations Forces share more notes by North Korean soldier killed in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have shared the second part of notes from the notebook of a North Korean soldier killed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast found by Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Details: According to the latest update from the Special Operations Forces, the North Korean soldier belonged to a special forces unit.

Advertisement:

The newly released notes, according to the SOF, reveal that Private Gyeong Hong Jong, prior to his encounter with SOF operators, detailed tactics for downing drones and hiding from Ukrainian artillery.

The SOF noted that it is currently unclear whether these tactics are authentically North Korean or if they were taught to the North Korean troops by the Russians. Either way, the tactics involve using soldiers as bait.

The notebook entry is accompanied by illustrations drawn by the North Korean special forces soldier.

Advertisement:

Quote from the notebook: "How to down a drone.

Upon detecting a drone, form a team of three [people]. The person baiting the drone should maintain a distance of 7 metres, while those shooting should be positioned 10-12 metres away.

If the bait remains standing, the drone will also halt its movement. At that moment, the shooter downs [the drone]."

"How to avoid artillery fire zones.

If caught in an artillery fire zone, designate a new assembly point [for the group], split into smaller groups and leave the fire zone.

Another way: since artillery does not strike the same point twice, one can take cover at the site of the [previous] hit and then leave the fire zone."

Previously: Operators of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to kill North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

The first part of the deciphered notes from the captured notebook of the killed North Korean soldier can be found here.

Background:

On 19 December, South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun cited intelligence reports that 100 North Korean soldiers were killed in Kursk Oblast and about 1,000 more soldiers fighting on the side of the Russian Federation were wounded.

The Pentagon predicted an increase in casualties among North Korean military personnel who continue to participate in fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

North Korea's military is likely preparing to deploy additional troops and military equipment to Russia, potentially including kamikaze drones, in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine.

On 24 December, following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that according to preliminary estimates, the number of killed and wounded North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast exceeds 3,000.

Support UP or become our patron!