Driver detained in Warsaw for killing 14-year-old Ukrainian in road accident

A court in Warsaw has ordered the three-month detention of a minibus driver who fatally struck a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy in early January.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Piotr Skiba, Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Skiba reported that the driver has been accused of causing a fatal accident and fleeing the scene, crimes punishable by a prison term of between five and twenty years.

The man is also accused of driving while under a three-year ban for past offences which is valid until April 2026. This charge carries an additional prison sentence of between three months and five years.

Quote from the spokesperson for the Warsaw Prosecutor's Office: "During the hearing on Tuesday, the court granted the prosecution's request and ordered the driver’s detention... He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of both charges."

Skiba also noted that the victim's mother spoke Polish fluently, implying that the family may have arrived in Poland prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background:

The accident occurred on the evening of 3 January. The minibus driver hit the boy on a pedestrian crossing and then fled the scene. The boy was rushed to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office later confirmed that the deceased was a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy.

