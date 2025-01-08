Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reminds Hungary who's really to blame for issues in Europe's energy market

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has dismissed Hungary's claims that Ukraine has caused economic difficulties for the European Union by stopping Russian gas transit, calling them manipulative and part of a politically motivated information campaign aimed at Hungarians.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement emphasised that Russia has always been the sole cause of issues in the European energy market. For decades, the Kremlin has weaponised energy, resorting to blackmail against European governments and undermining energy security.

The Foreign Ministry highlighted a statement by the European Commission dated 1 January 2025, which confirmed that Ukraine's pre-announced decision had had no adverse effect on the energy security of EU countries or consumer prices in the European market.

"The latest manipulative statements from the leadership of Hungary regarding Ukraine's decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state, Russia, from 2025 onwards, allegedly having a negative impact on consumer prices, are part of a politically motivated information campaign intended for domestic consumption," the statement said.

The statement also noted that the European Commission and European governments have successfully collaborated to diversify energy supply sources and enhance energy independence. It added that all European countries have secured alternative energy supplies from the United States and the Middle East to support their economies and populations.

"Only two out of twenty-seven EU countries have struggled with this task and are now attempting to pass their problems [along] with the blame on[to] others," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that by doing so, they are actually preventing the US and other partners from accessing the European energy market.

"If the Hungarian side prioritises strengthening Russia over the EU and the United States, it should acknowledge this openly. Ukraine would be ready to fill any vacant space in the EU and NATO if Hungary chooses to vacate it in favour of membership in the CIS or CSTO," the ministry said.

Background:

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of putting the European Union in a difficult economic situation by stopping the transit of Russian gas.

The contract between Ukraine and Russia for gas transit to Europe expired at the end of 2024 after Kyiv decided not to renew it.

After that, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sharply criticised Kyiv for these actions and wrote a letter to EU leaders expressing dissatisfaction with the steps taken by Ukraine.

