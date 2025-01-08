All Sections
Search and rescue operations related to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia are over: 13 killed, 63 injured, police say – photos, video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 8 January 2025, 20:56
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, which exploded near the administrative building of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The bombardment has claimed the lives of 13 people and left 63 injured.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote from the police: "The Russians delivered two strikes with guided bombs (FAB-500s equipped with UMPK guidance kits) on the city of Zaporizhzhia at 15:40 on 8 January. The bombs exploded amidst a crowd of people near an administrative building of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The building and vehicles caught fire." [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]

Details: As of 19:30, 13 people were reported dead and 32 injured, most of whom were in the street or travelling on public transport.

Twenty-eight vehicles were damaged, including a tram and a bus.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: SES
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: SES
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: SES

The SES reported extinguishing a fire that had engulfed an 800-sq-m area of the administrative building and three vehicles.

Updated: At 20:30, the police reported that the search and rescue operations were completed. The Russian strike killed 13 people and injured 33. Police rescued 5 people.

As of 21:20, the police reported that 63 people were known to be affected by the Russian attack. Some of them were treated at the scene, and some people sought help at medical institutions on their own.

Background: Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia.

