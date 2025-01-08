All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian attack on industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia kills 13 people and injures 18 – photos, videos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 January 2025, 17:42
Russian attack on industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia kills 13 people and injures 18 – photos, videos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia. According to updated information, 13 people have been killed and 18 injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Initially, one person was reported killed and three injured. At 16:15, Fedorov reported repeated explosions in the city.

Advertisement:

Update: At 16:27, Fedorov said the number of people injured had risen to six. At 16.51 he said that the number of injured had reached 30. At 17:38, Fedorov reported that the Russian strike had claimed 13 lives.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Thirty civilians injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia were taken to hospitals in the oblast centre. Seven medical teams, police and emergency workers are working at the site of the attack."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Oblast Military Administration
 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Fedorov: "The attack is ongoing. Stay in safe places."

At 16:40 the all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhiamissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Third underground school to be opened in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia on New Year's Eve: explosions heard, houses on fire
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: