The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia. According to updated information, 13 people have been killed and 18 injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Initially, one person was reported killed and three injured. At 16:15, Fedorov reported repeated explosions in the city.

Update: At 16:27, Fedorov said the number of people injured had risen to six. At 16.51 he said that the number of injured had reached 30. At 17:38, Fedorov reported that the Russian strike had claimed 13 lives.

Quote: "Thirty civilians injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia were taken to hospitals in the oblast centre. Seven medical teams, police and emergency workers are working at the site of the attack."

Quote from Fedorov: "The attack is ongoing. Stay in safe places."

At 16:40 the all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

