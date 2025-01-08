All Sections
Zelenskyy agrees with Moldovan President Sandu to jointly address energy crisis in Transnistria

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 January 2025, 21:04
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu. Photo: Getty Images

Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu agreed in a telephone conversation on 8 January to coordinate joint actions to address the energy shortage in the breakaway Transnistria region.

Source: press service for the president of Moldova; Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s evening address; European Pravda

Details: The leaders of Ukraine and Moldova discussed the "acute humanitarian crisis in the Transnistrian region" caused by the suspension of Russian gas supplies to Moldova.

Quote from Sandu’s press service: "The two leaders agreed to find joint solutions to prevent the humanitarian crisis from worsening and to protect the affected population, including the use of alternative energy sources such as coal."

Details: Zelenskyy also confirmed the phone conversation with the Moldovan president in his evening address on 8 January.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The entire current energy situation in Moldova – including on the left bank of the Dniester River – is Russia's attempt to manipulate energy resources against the Moldovan authorities. 

We are ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal. It is crucial to maintain stability and provide all the people of Moldova with the conditions they need to live in peace and work for their country, eliminate poverty, and support our joint movement toward the European Union." 

Read also: Kremlin’s hybrid strategy in Transnistria: Moldova’s crisis, Ukraine’s chance, and threat to EU integration

Background:

  • Since 1 January, Transnistria has not been receiving Russian gas, which has resulted in a gas cut-off for tens of thousands of household consumers and a shutdown of local industry
  • The Moldavian thermal power plant located in Transnistria, which had previously been operating on free Russian gas, began burning coal reserves that will last only until the end of January. On 3 January, rolling blackouts were introduced in Transnistria, and the water supply was interrupted.
  • The Moldovan government said that in response to a proposal for assistance in finding a solution to the gas crisis, Tiraspol called for "not interfering in the internal affairs of Transnistria" and openly ridiculed the message.

TransnistriaMoldovaZelenskyyUkraine
Transnistria
Moldova does not mind if Kyiv helps Transnistria with energy to "knock down" Russian propaganda
Moldovan PM: Crisis in Transnistria is Kremlin attempt to put pressure on Ukraine
Moldovan PM: We want to reintegrate Transnistria, for Russian troops to withdraw, and deploy peacekeepers
