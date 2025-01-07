Moldova would not object to Ukraine's proposal to help unrecognised Transnistria with its energy crisis in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

Source: Moldovan PM Dorin Recean in a commentary to European Pravda

Details: Recean noted that Chișinău has not asked Ukraine to help Transnistria with energy resources but would not object to it.

Advertisement:

"We have not asked Kyiv for any help in this sense, but [we would agree] if Kyiv offered assistance... For example, it is possible to supply coal, if there is a request for this from the Transnistrian region, from the management of the power plant in Cuciurgan [in Transnistria]," he said.

It is worth noting that gas supplies seem to be a much better option than coal, as they would also allow the launch of gas-fired boiler houses in Transnistrian cities.

Ukraine's offer to help unrecognised Transnistria with the energy crisis that began with the cessation of Russian gas supplies may disrupt the Kremlin's plans to portray Moldovan President Maia Sandu as the culprit behind the humanitarian catastrophe in the region and one of the leaders of the pro-Russian forces in Moldova as a "saviour who made a deal with Moscow".

Advertisement:

The stubborn refusal of the Transnistrian leadership to accept Moldova's assistance in purchasing gas, the denial that these offers were made, and the expectation that the situation would be resolved in another way indicate that this scenario could actually take place.

The outcome of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova, which will be of great importance for the future and security of both Moldova and Ukraine, may depend on the success of this propaganda operation.

Support UP or become our patron!