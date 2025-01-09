Zelenskyy urges partners to honour air defence system commitments made at last NATO summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on partners to supply Ukraine with all the air defence systems promised at the last NATO summit.

Source: Zelenskyy in a speech opening a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned the recent Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, stressing that Ukraine desperately needs air defence systems.

Advertisement:

"We must remember that the promises made at the last NATO summit remain unfulfilled – we urgently need the air defence systems that you promised us," Zelenskyy said.

"We must stop Russian terror. And you can do it. We ask for the immediate delivery of air defence systems," he stressed.

He also mentioned negotiations with the United States regarding the licensing of air defence systems and missile production in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"This could become a significant part of our security guarantees and it's absolutely realistic," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

At the end of last year, Germany delivered a significant aid package to Ukraine, which included IRIS-T air defence systems and launchers for Patriot missile defence systems.

The latest EU summit in December noted the need to provide Ukraine with more military assistance as soon as possible, particularly in the area of air defence.

Support UP or become our patron!