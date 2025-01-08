Zelenskyy on Elon Musk's behaviour: Ukraine bases actions on agreements, not emotions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the behaviour of American billionaire Elon Musk, stating that Ukraine is prioritising the strengthening of its air defence rather than focusing on emotions.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: Journalists asked Zelenskyy if he was concerned about the potential impact of Elon Musk's involvement in European politics, specifically regarding support for forces critical of Ukraine and whether this could affect European countries' support for Ukraine.

In response, he emphasised that Ukraine is focused on other pressing concerns that "are sadly still heard in the Ukrainian sky."

"That's why we are focusing on strengthening our air defence. We do not base [our actions] on emotions, but on contracts through the strong agreements we have with countries worldwide," he stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine has signed 27 bilateral security agreements with partners to date and that specific funds have been allocated for designated areas for 2025.

"I base [my actions] on trust and on agreements with these countries," the Ukrainian president concluded.

In recent days, Musk has drawn criticism from several European leaders after publicly supporting Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party and calling for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation.

Recently, Musk launched an online poll on whether the US should "liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government".

On 8 January, Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, called on the European Commission to protect EU member states from interference in their policies, particularly coming from Musk.

