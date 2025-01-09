Zelenskyy urges participants of Ramstein-format meeting to invest in Ukrainian drone production

At a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein-format meetings, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on participants to become more involved in the production of drones in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that today's task was to stop the Russians’ advance and prevent the loss of soldiers. Drones are needed to make this work.

Advertisement:

"Drones hold back the enemy, they keep them at a distance," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that drone production in Ukraine is more cost-effective and said that this year he wants to set a record for the number and quality of drones that Ukraine produces and receives from partners.

"We have already signed a significant number of contacts and many are still being processed. And I urge all of you to become even more actively involved in building up this arsenal of drones.

Advertisement:

Ukrainians have the most experience in Europe in the use of drones and we have the largest drone manufacturing capability in Europe. Therefore, invest more in this Ukrainian strength, because after the war, it will also become your strength," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed earlier that the Ramstein meeting on 9 January is to approve plans agreed with Kyiv to support Ukraine for the next two years in eight areas.

On 8 January, the Pentagon revealed that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is planning a meeting with the leaders of the "coalitions of capabilities" to outline plans to support Ukraine until 2027.

Support UP or become our patron!