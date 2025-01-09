All Sections
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 9 January 2025, 20:22
Rustem Umierov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced that in 2025, Norway will provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package in its history.

Source: Umierov on Facebook after a meeting with Norway's Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday, 9 January, Umierov stated that Norway will allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, marking the largest contribution in its history.

He discussed priority areas for using this aid with Norway's defence minister, focusing particularly on strengthening air defence systems.

Quote: "Additionally, Norway will continue investing in Ukraine's defence industrial base and joint projects, particularly in ammunition production." 

More details: Umierov also mentioned that during the meeting, they discussed a new cooperation mechanism called the Norwegian model, which will complement the Danish model.

Background:

  • On 9 January, during the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Gram revealed that Norway has contributed approximately US$61.3 million to an initiative for purchasing drones for Ukraine.
  • On the same day, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine reported that both Norway and Denmark have already reserved funds for 2025 to continue purchases from Ukraine’s defence industry under the Danish model. 

