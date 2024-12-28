All Sections
Ukrainian-made drones account for 96% of all UAVs for Ukraine's Defence Forces – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 December 2024, 19:55
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 December 2024, 19:55
Stock photo: Getty Images

In 2024, Ukrainian-made drones accounted for more than 96% of all UAVs used by Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "By 2024, Ukraine had largely built its own defence industry. Our country's drone sector has grown tremendously, reaching an unparalleled level of output this year.

This year, Ukrainian drones accounted for 96.2% of all UAVs deployed by the Defence Forces.

Thanks to the Ministry of Defence's orders for domestic manufacture, we are providing our soldiers' critical demands while minimising our reliance on partner suppliers."

Details: According to Umierov, in 2024, Ukrainian companies manufactured and assembled: over 1.5 million FPV drones (with the help of State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine), attack copters-bombers, kamikaze aircraft, reconnaissance wing drones, long-range deepstrike drones.

"These figures show a new degree of efficiency in the engagement of the state and Ukrainian UAV manufacturers. Cooperation with domestic businesses will be our priority in 2025," the minister said.

drones
