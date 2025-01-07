Ukraine's defence minister appoints Deputy PM Kubrakov as his advisor

Rustem Umierov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov, former Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, as his pro bono advisor.

Source: Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Quote from Rustem Umierov: "I have appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov as my pro bono advisor. His experience as deputy prime minister, minister of infrastructure and head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine is important and will help improve the supply and logistics system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I am confident that his state and practical experience will contribute to improving the efficiency of defence processes and strengthening our defence capabilities."

Background:

On 9 May 2024, the parliament dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda sources report that at that time, the issue of Kubrakov's reappointment to the government was planned to be considered after the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development was ready to be divided.

