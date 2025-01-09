All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ramstein meeting to agree on Ukraine support plans for next 2 years across 8 key areas – Ukraine's defence minister

Mariya YemetsThursday, 9 January 2025, 11:29
Ramstein meeting to agree on Ukraine support plans for next 2 years across 8 key areas – Ukraine's defence minister
Rustem Umierov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Plans to support Ukraine for the next two years across eight key areas, agreed upon with Kyiv, are set to be approved at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, also known as the Ramstein format, on 9 January.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov said that before the main meeting, he had held a bilateral discussion with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to review preparations for the event and discuss key cooperation areas.

Advertisement:

"Today, coalition leaders are approving roadmaps for each of the eight areas of collaboration, outlining strategic goals and critical needs for military assistance through at least the end of 2027.

These documents, jointly developed and agreed upon by Ukraine and its partners, will serve as a foundation for sustaining support and allocating aid across areas such as air defence, artillery, armoured vehicles, drones, air force, maritime security and other critical sectors," the defence minister elaborated.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that Lloyd Austin is set to meet with leaders of the capability coalitions to outline plans for supporting Ukraine through 2027.
  • Media reports also suggest that Washington is planning to announce a US$500 million arms and ammunition package for Kyiv on the same day.

 Support UP or become our patron!

RamsteinRustem Umierov
Advertisement:

updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 7 injured – video, photos

Basic military training to be introduced in Ukrainian universities from September

Trump's administration can help Ukraine secure good deal to end war, says US secretary of state

Israel and Hamas sign agreement on hostage release and ceasefire, media say

All North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast could be killed or wounded in action by April 2025, ISW says

Dutch foreign minister announces €27m aid package for Ukraine during his Kyiv visit

All News
Ramstein
Zelenskyy to personally attend Ramstein meeting
Lloyd Austin departs for last Ramstein meeting as US defense secretary
Ukraine's defence capability plan until 2027 will be determined at Ramstein meeting on 9 January
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Slovak opposition delegation arrives in Kyiv
14:49
Ukraine U-20 ice hockey team gets its mojo back: national team defeats Japan to win Division IB World Championship
14:31
Russians seriously poisoned at bar in occupied Berdiansk
14:15
Satellite images reveal new Belarusian fortifications near Lithuanian border – photos
14:15
It is time to abandon sanctions and mend ties with Russia, Orbán says
14:11
France responds to Russia intimidating patrol aircraft
13:45
Video with body of captured Australian volunteer turns out to be 4-year-old Karabakh recording, Slidstvo.info investigation says
13:38
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminate and capture Russian soldiers responsible for executing Ukrainian POWs – video
13:23
EXPLAINERHow Macron managed to split the left and what it means for France’s exit from crisis
13:19
updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 7 injured – video, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: