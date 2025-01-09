Ramstein meeting to agree on Ukraine support plans for next 2 years across 8 key areas – Ukraine's defence minister

Plans to support Ukraine for the next two years across eight key areas, agreed upon with Kyiv, are set to be approved at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, also known as the Ramstein format, on 9 January.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov said that before the main meeting, he had held a bilateral discussion with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to review preparations for the event and discuss key cooperation areas.

"Today, coalition leaders are approving roadmaps for each of the eight areas of collaboration, outlining strategic goals and critical needs for military assistance through at least the end of 2027.

These documents, jointly developed and agreed upon by Ukraine and its partners, will serve as a foundation for sustaining support and allocating aid across areas such as air defence, artillery, armoured vehicles, drones, air force, maritime security and other critical sectors," the defence minister elaborated.

Background:

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that Lloyd Austin is set to meet with leaders of the capability coalitions to outline plans for supporting Ukraine through 2027.

Media reports also suggest that Washington is planning to announce a US$500 million arms and ammunition package for Kyiv on the same day.

