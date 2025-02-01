All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 February 2025, 09:10
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs: STATEMENT REGARDING FALSE ACCUSATIONS by the Slovak authorities against Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Defence Ministry. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has responded to the statements made by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who accused the fighters of the Georgian Legion of being involved in protests in Slovakia, calling them "subordinated" to DIU.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement made by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially reports that it has no unit under the name Georgian National Legion."

Advertisement:

Details: DIU noted that hybrid and informational operations aimed at destabilising the situation in European countries pose a serious threat to Ukraine.

DIU also emphasised that the Georgian Legion is a multinational active-duty unit, directly involved in combat on the hottest fronts and does not conduct any hybrid operations on the territory of EU countries.

Regarding Fico's accusations against Georgian Legion’s leader Mamuka Mamulashvili, DIU responded that he has no connection to Ukrainian intelligence and does not receive any tasks or assignments from it.

Advertisement:

"His contract with the International Legion of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry was terminated back in April 2023 and he has not renewed it," DIU added.

DIU also emphasised that they are in constant contact and cooperation with counterparts from NATO.

"European politicians must be fully responsible for their words, especially when making accusations against friendly countries, to avoid providing grounds for enemy propaganda," DIU concluded.

Background:

  • On 31 January, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the Georgian Legion and its leader, Mamuka Mamulashvili, of involvement in recent protests in Slovakia.
  • He also claimed, without evidence, that the Peace for Ukraine initiative, which organised the protests, was raising money for the Georgian Legion, thereby financing "Ukrainian counterintelligence".
  • Mamulashvili was also one of those added to Slovakia's blacklist, banning him from entering the country.
  • Amid long-lasting mass protests against his government, Fico began talking about the preparation of a "Maidan" in the country, accusing Ukraine of being involved.

Support UP or become our patron!

SlovakiaDefence Intelligence of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion
updatedRussian attack on residential building in Poltava: 3 people killed, 10 injured – photos
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts
ISW: Russian forces continue their "creeping advances" to please Putin
All News
Slovakia
Slovak protest organisers deny PM Fico's claim about donations to Georgian Legion
Slovak PM accuses Georgian Legion of involvement in protests in Slovakia
Slovakia bans entry for Georgian Legion commander, citing alleged coup plans
RECENT NEWS
12:29
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
11:20
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
11:10
Poland scrambles fighters and puts air defence on alert due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine's west
11:02
Death rate exceeded birth rate by almost three times in Ukraine in 2024
10:49
Zelenskyy on Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: 6 people killed, more pressure on Russia needed – video
10:31
Death toll from Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy on 30 January rises to 10
10:20
Latvia to hand over new batch of drones to Ukraine
10:03
Lithuania believes EU will make mistake if it returns to buying Russian gas
09:10
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion
08:58
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times near 16 settlements – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: