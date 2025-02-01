Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit under name of Georgian National Legion

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs: STATEMENT REGARDING FALSE ACCUSATIONS by the Slovak authorities against Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Defence Ministry. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has responded to the statements made by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who accused the fighters of the Georgian Legion of being involved in protests in Slovakia, calling them "subordinated" to DIU.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement made by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially reports that it has no unit under the name Georgian National Legion."

Details: DIU noted that hybrid and informational operations aimed at destabilising the situation in European countries pose a serious threat to Ukraine.

DIU also emphasised that the Georgian Legion is a multinational active-duty unit, directly involved in combat on the hottest fronts and does not conduct any hybrid operations on the territory of EU countries.

Regarding Fico's accusations against Georgian Legion’s leader Mamuka Mamulashvili, DIU responded that he has no connection to Ukrainian intelligence and does not receive any tasks or assignments from it.

"His contract with the International Legion of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry was terminated back in April 2023 and he has not renewed it," DIU added.

DIU also emphasised that they are in constant contact and cooperation with counterparts from NATO.

"European politicians must be fully responsible for their words, especially when making accusations against friendly countries, to avoid providing grounds for enemy propaganda," DIU concluded.

Background:

On 31 January, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the Georgian Legion and its leader, Mamuka Mamulashvili, of involvement in recent protests in Slovakia.

He also claimed, without evidence, that the Peace for Ukraine initiative, which organised the protests, was raising money for the Georgian Legion, thereby financing "Ukrainian counterintelligence".

Mamulashvili was also one of those added to Slovakia's blacklist, banning him from entering the country.

Amid long-lasting mass protests against his government, Fico began talking about the preparation of a "Maidan" in the country, accusing Ukraine of being involved.

