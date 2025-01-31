Slovakia bans entry for Georgian Legion commander, citing alleged coup plans

Slovakia has banned entry for Mamuka Mamulashvili, commander of the Georgian Legion fighting in Ukraine, after the government linked his unit to an alleged coup attempt in the country. The Georgian Legion has denied the Slovak authorities' accusations.

Source: European Pravda, citing Dennik N, a Slovak media outlet

Details: Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok stated that 10 individuals have been added to a list of persons banned from entering Slovakia, with the possibility of more names being added.

Advertisement:

Prime Minister Robert Fico did not answer a journalist's question regarding how the commander of a Georgian Legion, who fights in Ukraine against Russia, could have organised protests in Slovakia. Instead, he accused the media outlet of supporting his government’s downfall.

During a press conference, Fico showcased a photo of Mamulashvili with Slovak civil activist Lucia Štasselová from the Peace for Ukraine initiative and Denník N commentator Martin M. Šimečka.

Štasselová met Mamulashvili at a discussion about his book nearly two years ago during his visit to Slovakia. Šimečka, along with other Denník N journalists, participated in a humanitarian mission that delivered ambulances and aid to Mamulashvili's unit, donated by Slovak citizens.

Advertisement:

Pavol Gašpar, director of the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS), stated that the agency has confirmed personal and economic connections between the Georgian Legion and Slovak opposition and civil organisations. However, Gašpar did not provide specific details about these alleged ties.

Gašpar also announced the formation of a specialised group that includes undercover operatives, police officers and members of the financial administration.

"We can already talk about suspicions of crimes such as subsidy fraud," Gašpar said.

The Georgian Legion has rejected the "groundless and absurd accusations by the Slovak authorities, which allege our involvement in an attempted coup against Prime Minister Robert Fico".

"These statements are nothing more than a deliberate attempt to discredit our unit, which has been fighting alongside Ukraine against Russian aggression since 2014. This is not the first time we have been targeted by politically motivated disinformation," the Legion stated on Facebook.

Background:

It was reported earlier that Slovakia plans to expel a Ukrainian citizen following a secret SIS report on an alleged coup attempt. The classified report, presented last week, claims there is an organised long-term operation aimed at destabilising Slovakia.

Amid ongoing mass protests against his government, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has alleged that Ukraine is involved in these events and has warned of a potential "Maidan scenario" in his country.

Support UP or become our patron!