Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the Georgian Legion and its leader, Mamuka Mamulashvili, of involvement in recent protests in Slovakia.

Source: Fico on Friday, 31 January during a press conference, quoted by Slovak media outlet TASR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico suggested during the press conference that representatives of the political opposition and organisers of public protests from the Slovakian association Peace for Ukraine were linked to the Georgian Legion.

Quote: "How is it possible that representatives of the Georgian Legion were active in Kyiv in 2014 during the Maidan? I ask, how is it possible that they were active in Tbilisi, where some of them are even facing charges and prosecution for crimes?"

Details: Fico added that the same group of people has now surfaced in Slovakia. He claimed that the Georgian Legion is controlled by Ukrainian counterintelligence and noted that Mamulashvili is on a blacklist that means he is banned from entering Slovakia.

Fico also produced photographs that supposedly prove the links between the Legion and its leader and Slovakia.

Quote: "Peace for Ukraine has sent money to Georgian national legions. Did people donate their money to Ukrainian counterintelligence?"

Background:

In early December, the Georgian Legion denied Russian propaganda claims that it was planning to return to Georgia to take part in protests there.

Salome Zourabichvili, the country's opposition president, had described claims that Georgian fighters in Ukraine were ready to go back to Tbilisi and support the protests as a "provocation".

