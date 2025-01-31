All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Slovak PM accuses Georgian Legion of involvement in protests in Slovakia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 31 January 2025, 18:42
Slovak PM accuses Georgian Legion of involvement in protests in Slovakia
Robert Fico. Photo: Facebook

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the Georgian Legion and its leader, Mamuka Mamulashvili, of involvement in recent protests in Slovakia.

Source: Fico on Friday, 31 January during a press conference, quoted by Slovak media outlet TASR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico suggested during the press conference that representatives of the political opposition and organisers of public protests from the Slovakian association Peace for Ukraine were linked to the Georgian Legion.

Advertisement:

Quote: "How is it possible that representatives of the Georgian Legion were active in Kyiv in 2014 during the Maidan? I ask, how is it possible that they were active in Tbilisi, where some of them are even facing charges and prosecution for crimes?" 

Details: Fico added that the same group of people has now surfaced in Slovakia. He claimed that the Georgian Legion is controlled by Ukrainian counterintelligence and noted that Mamulashvili is on a blacklist that means he is banned from entering Slovakia.

Fico also produced photographs that supposedly prove the links between the Legion and its leader and Slovakia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Peace for Ukraine has sent money to Georgian national legions. Did people donate their money to Ukrainian counterintelligence?"

Background: 

  • In early December, the Georgian Legion denied Russian propaganda claims that it was planning to return to Georgia to take part in protests there.
  • Salome Zourabichvili, the country's opposition president, had described claims that Georgian fighters in Ukraine were ready to go back to Tbilisi and support the protests as a "provocation".

Support UP or become our patron!

SlovakiaGeorgia
Advertisement:
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
All News
Slovakia
Slovakia bans entry for Georgian Legion commander, citing alleged coup plans
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia over "coup plot"
Ukraine summons Slovak ambassador over accusations of interference in Slovakia's internal affairs
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Number injured in Russian attack on central Odesa rises to seven – photos
23:35
Russian human rights commissioner says Ukrainian soldiers shared food with residents of Kursk Oblast
22:39
Russian missile strike on Odesa: Norwegian diplomats were at epicentre of attack
21:45
updatedRussians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
21:35
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on supplies for troops – video
21:25
Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine
20:49
Russian drone attack on apartment building in Sumy leaves 16 injured
20:35
Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
20:21
Slovak protest organisers deny PM Fico's claim about donations to Georgian Legion
19:50
Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: