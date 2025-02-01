Lithuania believes EU will make mistake if it returns to buying Russian gas
Saturday, 1 February 2025, 10:03
Saulius Skvernelis, Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, believes that it would be a big mistake if the EU returned to buying gas from Russia.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi, a Baltic states news website
Quote: "It seems to me that everyone in Europe has realised that there are alternatives, so it would be a big mistake to go back to the old way when you know that this could become a tool for blackmail, and we would be strengthening the military industry in Russia again, which is already working at full capacity."
Advertisement:
Background:
- The Financial Times reported earlier that European officials had begun discussing the idea of resuming gas purchases from Russia as part of a potential settlement of the war in Ukraine.
- Nevertheless, Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas said that the country is not considering resuming purchases of Russian gas.
Support UP or become our patron!