Russian territorial advances in January at lowest level since August 2024, DeepState analysts say

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces occupied 325 sq km of Ukrainian territory in January 2025, the lowest figure since August 2024.

Source: DeepState

Dynamics of occupation in sq km by months from January 2024 till January 2025. Graphic: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy occupied 325 sq km of Ukrainian territory in January.

The enemy continues to carry out active offensive operations on multiple fronts, but in most areas, [Ukrainian forces are] managing to slow their advance. Many of the significant Russian gains result from recurring mistakes on our side."

Details: The project has released a graph showing that Russian forces occupied 363 sq km in August 2024, 397 in September, 503 in October, 730 in November, 394 in December, and 325 in January 2025.

