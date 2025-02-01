All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Foreign Ministry condemns Meduza ad featuring Ukrainians

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 February 2025, 21:30
Foreign Ministry condemns Meduza ad featuring Ukrainians
An advertisement for Meduza created by the Berlin-based advertising agency Lure. Photo: www.we-are-lure.com/work/meduza

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the use of images of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression in an advertisement for the Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; Detector Media

Quote from the ministry: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the use of images of Ukrainians who have suffered as a result of Russian terror in advertising for a Russian media outlet.

Advertisement:

A special ‘award’ for marketing cynicism and hypocrisy should be given to the Lure agency from Berlin. They featured Ukrainians who have lost their families and their homes in a promotional video for the Russian media outlet Meduza. The use of our tragedy to garner sympathy for the Russians is an absolute disgrace."

Details: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi called for "the immediate removal of all advertising content that exploits Ukrainian suffering caused by Russian terror from all the media platforms where it has appeared". He also said that the Ukrainians whose grief has been cynically exploited deserve an apology.

Detector Media said the Meduza advertising campaign was first reported by Viktoriia Feshak, a member of Vitsche Berlin, a Ukrainian NGO.

Advertisement:

Feshak said she had seen the ad in a Berlin cinema before a film screening. The video contained shocking footage of the war in Ukraine, including the funeral of the wife and daughters of Yaroslav Bazylevych, who lost his family in a Russian attack on Lviv.

The advertisement was created for Meduza by the Berlin-based agency Lure. The agency did not charge for its services. The campaign slogan is "Where other headlines end, Meduza begins".

The campaign video is based on news footage, along with "first-hand accounts" from journalists who "risk their lives every day to tell the truth".

Vitsche Berlin strongly condemned the advertisement, accusing the agency of manipulation and attempting to portray Russians as victims of the war. They also called for the ad not to be shown in European cities.

Update: As of 21:50, the campaign page featuring the video is no longer loading. 

Support UP or become our patron!

mediaForeign Affairs Ministrywar
Advertisement:
Russian attack on nursing home in Sudza: four people killed, four others in serious condition
Foreign Ministry condemns Meduza ad featuring Ukrainians
Pro-Russian organisation trying to set up "rebel movement" uncovered by Ukraine's Security Service – photos
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Emergency power outages cancelled throughout Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit named Georgian National Legion
All News
media
Journalists' vehicle attacked by Russians on Zaporizhzhia front – video
Russia steps up pressure on "undesirable" media outlets due to fear of regime instability, UK Defence Intelligence reports
Ukrainian photographer, filmmaker and soldier Ruslan Hanushchak killed in action
RECENT NEWS
23:05
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Poltava rises to eleven – video, photos
22:55
Zelenskyy compares Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha to Russia's actions in Chechnya and Syria – video
22:39
Russian attack on nursing home in Sudza: four people killed, four others in serious condition
21:30
Foreign Ministry condemns Meduza ad featuring Ukrainians
20:45
Nursing house bombed by Russians in Kursk Oblast housed civilians preparing for evacuation – General Staff, video
20:35
Zelenskyy: Violation of sanctions must be treated as complicity in war
19:59
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk
19:48
Russians strike nursing home in Sudzha, trapping 95 people under rubble – Ukrainian military commandant's office
19:13
Pro-Russian organisation trying to set up "rebel movement" uncovered by Ukraine's Security Service – photos
18:27
January Russian strikes on Kyiv leave 5 dead, 7 injured, damage reported in nearly every city district
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: