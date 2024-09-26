Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to banners of Georgia's ruling party regarding war in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in its statement regarding the advertising banners of the Georgian Dream ruling party, has condemned and called unacceptable the use of images of the aftermath of Russia's war against Ukraine in political advertising.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Georgian people do not have to fear a new war as long as Ukraine resists Russian aggression.

Quote: "The terrible price of this resistance is also the price of peace in Georgia. We call on the Georgian government, the ruling party Georgian dream and all interested parties to refrain from using the topic of the aggressive war against Ukraine and its citizens in the internal political struggle in Georgia."

More details: The Foreign Ministry said Ukraine will consistently, steadily, and resolutely continue to support Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

They also expressed hope that the parliamentary elections in Georgia would be peaceful and democratic and that the Georgian people would continue on their strategic course of joining the EU and NATO.

Background: Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, produced banners with photos of the destruction caused by Russia in Ukraine and, in contrast, "normal life" in Georgia as part of its election campaign.

