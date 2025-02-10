All Sections
Fire breaks out in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv due to drone wreckage

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 10 February 2025, 01:40
Fire breaks out in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv due to drone wreckage
A firefighter putting out a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A non-residential building caught on fire in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv due to the wreckage from a Russian drone.  

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote: "Early reports indicate that due to drone wreckage, a single-storey non-residential building is on fire in the capital’s Solomianskyi district. The fire is also in the area nearby." 

Details: Klitschko stated that a fire was also reported in the Sviatoshynskyi district. However, as emergency services reported, this incident was unrelated to the Russian attack on the city. 

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 22:49 on 9 February due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces were operating in the city.   

