Politico: Europe considers seizing tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea

Mariya YemetsMonday, 10 February 2025, 11:03
A Russian-oil-tanker. Stock photo: Getty Images

European countries are exploring a legal mechanism to tighten inspections and allow the confiscation of tankers transporting Russian oil through the Baltic Sea, citing their ongoing risk of environmental disaster and "accidental" damage to underwater infrastructure.

Source: Politico, citing sources in government and diplomatic circles on this matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: European countries are engaged in behind-the-scenes talks on how to enable large-scale confiscation of tankers transporting Russian oil through the Baltic Sea, according to two unnamed government officials and two European diplomats. These tankers not only fund Russia’s war but also pose environmental and hybrid threats to the region.  

Quote: "Close to 50 per cent of sanctioned trade [in Russian seaborne oil] is going through the Gulf of Finland. There are the environmental threats, there are the attacks we’ve had against our undersea infrastructure. Now the question is … what can we do with these ships? We cannot block all the sea, but we can control more … There are lots of opportunities," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told Politico.  

One option under discussion is leveraging international law on environmental threats or piracy. Some countries are also considering updating their national legislation to expand their powers over these vessels significantly.  

A key argument for action is the environmental risk, as Russia’s shadow fleet largely consists of ageing tankers – many over 15 years old – that are prone to technical failures and potential oil spills. Recently, reports emerged of a possible fuel oil tanker accident at the port of Ust-Luga near St Petersburg.  

Another approach being considered is using laws on sabotage and piracy to target tankers suspected of attempting to damage underwater infrastructure.  

Additionally, Baltic Sea nations are discussing joint legislative measures to make it easier to detain suspect vessels. One proposal would require tankers operating in the Baltic to carry insurance from reputable providers, with the lack of such coverage serving as grounds for detention.  

Experts caution that implementing these measures will be challenging due to potential legal pushback from Russia and the significant financial costs involved.

Background:

  • Earlier this week, Denmark announced stricter inspections of vessels carrying Russian oil to safeguard the environment and protect maritime safety.  
  • In late 2024, the UK began checking ships passing through the English Channel for valid insurance amid growing concerns over damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea.

