Russia-North Korea military ties can be curbed by intercepting arms shipments, NATO says

NATO believes that Russia's cooperation with North Korea can be stopped, among other things, by intercepting arms supplies.

Source: Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the new Chair of the NATO Military Committee, in an interview with ArmyInform, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Details: Cavo Dragone stated that Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with ammunition, missiles and even personnel, which poses a significant threat, enabling Russia to replenish its stockpile amid heavy losses.

Cavo Dragone stated that NATO had called on Russia and North Korea to cease their actions immediately, adding that ending North Korea's involvement would require stronger sanctions, increased diplomatic pressure on China and the interception of arms shipments through intelligence and naval cooperation.

He stressed that strengthening deterrence measures against North Korea was necessary to prevent further military cooperation with Russia.

Background: In late January, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre, noted that there were signs indicating North Korea might send more troops to assist Russia before the summer.

The Japanese public broadcaster NHK recently reported that North Korea is likely to begin producing drones in 2025, developed in collaboration with Russia.

