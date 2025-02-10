Over US$24,000 a year, university education and mortgage: Zelenskyy reveals details of military contract for 18-24-year-olds

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that in the coming days, a special contract offer will be presented for young people aged 18 to 24. This proposal includes earning up to UAH 1 million (around US$24,000) within a year of service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), along with opportunities for free education and preferential housing loans.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Zelenskyy during a media briefing with European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that the proposal was developed in collaboration with respected military experts and will soon be officially presented.

Quote: "In the coming days, all details will become official. One of the key points is that a person will be able to earn UAH 1 million (around US$24,000) over the course of a year. Additionally, after a year of service, young people will have the opportunity to enroll in a higher education institution without entrance exams, with all costs fully covered by the state. Furthermore, there will be special mortgage conditions at a 0% interest rate, with the state covering all interest payments."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that this is an experimental contract and urged the public to wait for the official announcement with full details.

Background:

Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan repeatedly emphasised the need for Ukraine to strengthen mobilisation efforts.

On 14 January, Sullivan highlighted that the Ukrainian forces' manpower shortage remains a critical issue despite significant Western military aid.

On 12 January, Mike Waltz, then a future national security advisor to Donald Trump and a member of Congress, stated that Ukraine should lower the mobilisation age to recruit hundreds of thousands of new soldiers and stabilise the front line.

Responding to these statements, President Zelenskyy emphasised that the main priority for the Ukrainian forces is armament and equipment. He stressed that over 100 brigades are currently engaged in combat, each requiring daily supplies of equipment and technology.

On 8 February, in an interview with Reuters, Zelenskyy disclosed that Ukraine is developing a special contract to attract recruits aged 18 to 24.

