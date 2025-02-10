Steel production in Ukraine rises after six-month decline

Ukrainian metallurgical companies increased steel and cast iron production in January 2025.

Source: Ukrmetallurgprom, a Ukrainian association of metals companies

Details: Daily steel production reached 19,700 tonnes, compared to 17,600 tonnes in December. This is the best result since June 2024, when production reached 24,500 tonnes.

Advertisement:

In January, total steel production rose by 12% compared to December, reaching 611,000 tonnes. Cast iron output increased by 5% to 595,000 tonnes. However, rolled steel production declined by 0.2% to 480,000 tonnes.

Compared to January 2024, steel production increased by 12.3%, cast iron by 7.2%, and rolled steel by 6%.

Background:

Between January and November 2024, Ukrainian metallurgical companies produced 7.03 million tonnes of steel, 23% more than in the same period of the previous year. However, production volumes have been declining for six consecutive months.

Ukraine has moved up from 21st to 20th place in the ranking of the world's 71 largest steel producers.

Support UP or become our patron!