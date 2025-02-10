Russian forces shell Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two women

Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery in the evening on 10 February. Two women were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the evening, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol with artillery.

Two women, aged 18 and 44, were injured. They are in hospital in moderate condition and are being provided with the necessary medical care."

Details: The Russians also damaged houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline.

