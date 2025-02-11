Ukrainians win bronze in basketball at Invictus Games 2025

Illia Pylypenko and Artur Mylin have won a bronze medal in wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games 2025, which started in Vancouver, Canada.

Details: The Ukrainians, competing as part of the mixed team Unconquered 3, which also included representatives from the US, defeated New Zealand 21-14 in the bronze medal match.

Unconquered 3 faced off against the Ukrainian team during the group stage, winning 10-4. As a result, Ukraine finished second in the group and did not advance further.

The Invictus Games will continue until 16 February, with Ukraine represented by 35 athletes – the country’s largest delegation in the history of the competition.

The event features disciplines such as table tennis, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, athletics, archery and more.

Background: Invictus Games founder Prince Harry personally greeted the Ukrainian team during the opening ceremony.

