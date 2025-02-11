Russians launch combined attack on Poltava Oblast overnight

The Russians launched a combined attack with missiles of various types on gas production facilities in Poltava Oblast on the night of 10-11 February. Information on the missile types and aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on social media

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russians had used up to 19 air-, land-, and sea-launched missiles (cruise, ballistic and guided missiles) in total.

They also attacked with 124 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones that were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

As of 10:00, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

64 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts suffered as a result of the attack.

